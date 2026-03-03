Ocean Winds signs lease to develop Celtic Sea floating offshore wind [project

3 min read
The EFGL floating offshore wind farm in Occitanie, France | Credit: Ocean Winds
Image:

The EFGL floating offshore wind farm in Occitanie, France | Credit: Ocean Winds

Set to be delivered in phases, Ocean Winds – a 50-50 joint venture between energy developers EDPR and ENGIE – envisages the project eventually ramping up to 1.5GW of capacity over the next decade

Plans for a new fleet of UK floating offshore wind turbines have taken a major step forward today, with developer Ocean Winds confirming it has been selected by The Crown Estate to deliver a new project...

