Biodiversity Net Gain: Businesses and green groups warn against weakening of 'world leading' policy

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
More than two dozen organisations write to the government urging it to 'stay the course' with fledgling policy

More than two dozen businesses and environmental groups have urged the government to "stay the course" with the UK's fledgling Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) regime, which they argue could become "the cornerstone...

RWE project proves feasibility of offshore wind farm oyster reef restoration
RWE project proves feasibility of offshore wind farm oyster reef restoration

Energy giant teams up with The Oyster Restoration Company to develop blueprint for biodiversity gains at offshore wind projects

21 July 2025 • 3 min read
Study: Biodiversity Net Gain scheme on course to create £3bn market by 2035
Study: Biodiversity Net Gain scheme on course to create £3bn market by 2035

Analysis of 33 habitat bank operators explores how multi-billion-pound market could emerge from England’s Biodiversity Net Gain regime

21 July 2025 • 3 min read
Planning and Infrastructure Bill: Government moves to tighten nature protections - but do amendments 'still fall short'?
Planning and Infrastructure Bill: Government moves to tighten nature protections - but do amendments 'still fall short'?

Government backs fresh safeguards to strengthen legal tests for Environmental Delivery Plans - but green groups argue welcome moves to bolster nature protections do not go far enough

18 July 2025 • 10 min read