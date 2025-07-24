Government awards £30m to fleet of green shipping projects

Sixth round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition to provide funding to range of green shipping fuel projects
A fleet of green shipping technology and fuel projects are to share £30m in funding, after Ministers confirmed the winners of the sixth rounds of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC)...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis