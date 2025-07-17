BusinessGreen Spotlight: New webinar series to launch this autumn

New monthly webinars to explore the topics and trends that are shaping businesses' sustainability efforts

BusinessGreen has today announced the launch of an exclusive new webinar series, BusinessGreen Spotlight, which will explore the key topics and trends that are shaping corporate sustainability strategies. 

Kicking off from this September, the monthly webinars will bring together leading experts to take a deep dive into some of the critical challenges and opportunities faced by organisations as they look to accelerate the net zero transition and develop more sustainable and nature positive business models. 

The first webinar - Spotlight on Buildings - will take place on September 16th and will explore how an ambitious green building strategy can help companies slash energy costs and boost productivity. 

It will be followed on the 14th October by Spotlight on Skills, hosted in association with Santander, which will provide invaluable insights on how to develop an effective green skills strategy that can help tackle the skills shortages being experienced across the green economy. 

Then on 25th November BusinessGreen will host Spotlight on Climate Diplomacy, which will offer expert analysis of the implications for businesses from the COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil. 

And the autumn programme will be completed on the 9th December with Spotlight on Carbon Markets, providing insights into how reforms to international and national carbon markets are shaping corporate climate strategies. 

Each of the hour long webinars will be interactive, free to attend, and available on demand on BusinessGreen after broadcast. 

"Building on the success of our fortnightly Editor's Briefings for BusinessGreen Intelligence members, we're excited to launch the new BusinessGreen Spotlight series and provide sustainability executives from across the green economy with access to the latest cutting-edge analysis on the many trends that are impacting corporate strategies," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "Each session will bring together expert speakers and will be dedicated to providing actionable insights that can help organisations drive forward environmental action."

More details on the speaker line up for each of the autumn webinars will be announced in the coming weeks, alongside confirmation of the topics that will be explored through the BusinessGreen Spotlight series during 2026.

Readers can now sign up to join the webinars through the BusinessGreen events page.

