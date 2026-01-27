Beyond the Davos drama we need to actually work on making the world better

CISL's Eliot Whittington argues the Davos Summit talking shop needs to be followed by a renewed push to deliver the practical solutions that can help tackle escalating geopolitical insecurity
The dominant theme for this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos was clearly geopolitics, which took centre stage and even managed to suck oxygen from AI following several years when technology...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis