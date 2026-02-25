Energy price cap to fall seven per cent saving average household £117 a year

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Domestic bills down by more than £200 on a year ago, but analysts warn consumers remain exposed to volatile fossil fuel markets

Ofgem has today confirmed its energy price cap will be lowered by seven per cent from April, saving the average household around £117 a year on the back of the government's recent reforms to its green...

More on Energy

Oil giants record $467bn in profits since Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Energy

Oil giants record $467bn in profits since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Shell, BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and TotalEnergies saw collective profits jump by 125 per cent following Russia's invasion, according to a new investigation from Global Witness

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 February 2026 • 4 min read
How RePower Ukraine is building clean energy resilience for communities on the frontlines
Energy

How RePower Ukraine is building clean energy resilience for communities on the frontlines

On this fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, we are appealing to the UK solar industry for more support in delivering vital PV and battery projects to Ukrainian hospitals, writes Svitlana Vovchenko, director of the RePower Ukraine Charitable...

Svitlana Vovchenko, RePower Ukraine
clock 24 February 2026 • 4 min read
'Increasingly concerned': Government faces fresh calls to tackle sky-high energy costs for businesses
Energy

'Increasingly concerned': Government faces fresh calls to tackle sky-high energy costs for businesses

Energy UK and CBI urge Ministers to work with businesses to identify reforms that can curb energy costs, as fresh warnings are issued over soaring data centre electricity demand

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 February 2026 • 7 min read