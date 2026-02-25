Energy price cap to fall seven per cent saving average household £117 a year

Domestic bills down by more than £200 on a year ago, but analysts warn consumers remain exposed to volatile fossil fuel markets
Ofgem has today confirmed its energy price cap will be lowered by seven per cent from April, saving the average household around £117 a year on the back of the government's recent reforms to its green...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis