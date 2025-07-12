Government to charge up EV infrastructure with £63m funding boost

Cross-pavement solution funding to improve access to low cost charging for households without off-street parking, while NHS awarded backing for new charge points
The government has today announced a new £63m investment package designed to accelerate the roll out of the UK's electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, reduce charging costs for drivers, and improve...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis