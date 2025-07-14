Study: Climate tech funding falls as energy security investment takes 'centre stage'

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Nuclear, critical minerals, energy storage, and distributed power attract significant investment as investors 'wake up' to energy security concerns

Climate technology investment totalled $13.2bn in the first half of 2025, falling by 19 per cent year-on-year as investors shifted attention towards energy security and climate adaptation and resilience-related...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

State of the Climate: Met Office warns ever more extreme records are 'not a natural variation'

Wales moves to re-align Deposit Return Scheme with UK-wide plans

More on Investment

UK Export Finance provides €146m guarantee for Taiwan offshore wind project
Wind

UK Export Finance provides €146m guarantee for Taiwan offshore wind project

Support to provide major boost to UK exporters providing services and component to 623MW project

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 July 2025 • 2 min read
HSBC: 'Stark' contrast between investors approach to sustainability
Risk

HSBC: 'Stark' contrast between investors approach to sustainability

Banking giant's latest sustainability sentiment survey shows many investors continue to prioritise nature and climate concerns, but laggards remain

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 July 2025 • 2 min read
Analysis: Renewables missing out on AI investment boom despite fuelling the technology
Technology

Analysis: Renewables missing out on AI investment boom despite fuelling the technology

Clean energy 'is no longer just about climate; it is now a strategic enabler of the AI economy', experts tell recent investment roundtable event in London

Sorin Dojan
clock 10 July 2025 • 3 min read