City of London landmark One Poultry to undergo major net zero retrofit

Project led by UKGBC, Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy, and FORE Partnership hailed as a 'live showcase for innovative retrofit solutions'
One Poultry, one of the City of London's most iconic buildings, is set to undergo a major retrofit project with a view to delivering cutting edge green credentials for the Grade II listed property...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis