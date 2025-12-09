'The future of British housing': 113-home development becomes 'world's largest' Zero Bills neighbourhood

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: gs8
Image:

Credit: gs8

Housing Secretary unveils Epping Forest development, featuring first community microgrid that will guarantee residents no home energy bills for at least a decade

Housing Secretary Steve Reed has today unveiled a landmark housing development in Essex, which has been hailed as the "world's largest" Zero Bills neighbourhood and the first to be powered by a community...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Critical juncture': Is the UK's CCUS project pipeline at risk of further delays?

Carrie Harris: 'Some people don't realise how multi-dimensional it is to work in sustainability'

More on Buildings

'The future of British housing': 113-home development becomes 'world's largest' Zero Bills neighbourhood
Buildings

'The future of British housing': 113-home development becomes 'world's largest' Zero Bills neighbourhood

Housing Secretary unveils Epping Forest development, featuring first community microgrid that will guarantee residents no home energy bills for at least a decade

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 December 2025 • 5 min read
Heidelberg Materials launches Greenwich low carbon concrete trial
Buildings

Heidelberg Materials launches Greenwich low carbon concrete trial

Heidelberg Materials UK is carrying out trials using CarbonCure technology in ready-mixed concrete for the first time in England

Amber Rolt
clock 05 December 2025 • 1 min read
The future is hotter and wetter: Why our urban green spaces must evolve
Buildings

The future is hotter and wetter: Why our urban green spaces must evolve

Property companies can respond to escalating climate impacts in a way that enhance the quality of urban life for residents and visitors, writes Grosvenor's Lucy Puddle

Lucy Puddle, Grosvenor
clock 05 November 2025 • 4 min read