'Acting now is the only responsible choice': UKGBC urges government to treat climate resilience as a national emergency

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK Green Building Council's new Climate Resilience Roadmap identifies areas across the country most vulnerable to climate hazards

The UK's built environment, including homes, schools, offices, hospitals, parks, and critical infrastructure, are "increasingly vulnerable" to a raft of climate hazards such as overheating, flooding, drought,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

London's super sewer project offers UK's first 'Blue Bonds'

UK Power Network invests in hybrid green generators

More on Risk

'Managing the inevitable': AXA Climate white paper to help businesses better prepare for extreme weather
Risk

'Managing the inevitable': AXA Climate white paper to help businesses better prepare for extreme weather

New white paper to help firms rethink how they approach climate risk and combine global visions with 'very local' adaptation challenges

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 June 2025 • 5 min read
Investors call on major business to tackle 'silent yet deadly' air pollution
Risk

Investors call on major business to tackle 'silent yet deadly' air pollution

Call from top investors comes on same day as new report from the Royal College of Physicians calculates toxic air is contributing to 500 deaths a week in the UK

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 June 2025 • 4 min read
Government to announce 'largest flood defence investment programme in history'
Risk

Government to announce 'largest flood defence investment programme in history'

Defra confirms Infrastructure Strategy will include record investment of almost £8bn in flood defences over the next decade

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 June 2025 • 3 min read