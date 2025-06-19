UKRI announces four new green manufacturing research hubs

New hubs to advance research into developing green steel, AI, and advanced plastic recycling, and deliver the UK's first 'biofactory'
The UK is to host four new green manufacturing R&D hubs, following the award of £44m in funding from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC). The UK Research and Innovation agency...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis