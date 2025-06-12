Acorn CCS project secures £200m in government backing

Firms behind carbon capture and storage project welcome £200m of initial development funding, but concerns grow over future of public sector energy efficiency funding
The government has confirmed plans to provide hundreds of millions of pounds in development funding for the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in northern Scotland, following yesterday's Spending...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis