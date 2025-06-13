Cleaner Seas Group launches 'world-first' microplastic recycling facility

New facility in Cornwall to recycle microplastics captured through filters and turn them into reusable materials
Cornwall-based Cleaner Seas Group (CSG) has announced it is opening a microplastics recycling facility, which it claims could save up to 86 tonnes of microplastics from polluting the ocean every year....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis