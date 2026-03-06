Green Homes Wales secures £5m funding boost

An air source heat pump
An air source heat pump

Green home loan scheme secures fresh funding for the coming year, allowing more homes to deploy domestic clean technologies

The Welsh Government has announced this week that Welsh households looking to cut their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint can benefit from more than £5m in new funding from the Green Homes...

More on Efficiency

Warm Homes Plan: New partnership aims to mobilise funding needed for efficiency upgrades
Warm Homes Plan: New partnership aims to mobilise funding needed for efficiency upgrades

Green Home Finance Strategic Partnership to scale up efforts to help households undertake upgrades that can cut bills and deliver warmer, greener homes

clock 03 February 2026 • 4 min read
'The data tells a different story': Heat pumps bust reliability myths during UK cold snap
'The data tells a different story': Heat pumps bust reliability myths during UK cold snap

Nine-out-of-10 heat pump owners satisfied with home warmth during cold snap compared to eight-out-of-ten gas boiler users, new study finds

clock 09 January 2026 • 3 min read
Warm Homes Plan not expected until January
Warm Homes Plan not expected until January

Flagship energy efficiency scheme likely to be delayed until early in the New Year, as concerns continue to grow over pipeline of green home retrofit projects

clock 16 December 2025 • 4 min read