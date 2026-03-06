Green Homes Wales secures £5m funding boost

Green home loan scheme secures fresh funding for the coming year, allowing more homes to deploy domestic clean technologies
The Welsh Government has announced this week that Welsh households looking to cut their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint can benefit from more than £5m in new funding from the Green Homes...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis