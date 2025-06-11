Spending Review: 'A huge net positive for net zero'

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 19 min read
Credit: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury
Image:

Credit: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury

Business leaders, campaigners, and climate experts react to Spending Review that reiterated government support for the net zero transition

Chancellor Rachel Reeves today promised to deliver "in full" Labour's manifesto pledge to double funding for energy efficiency to £13.2bn over the course of the Parliament, in a Spending Review that was...

Spending Review: Chancellor promises to deliver Warm Homes Plan 'in full'
Politics

Spending Review: Chancellor promises to deliver Warm Homes Plan 'in full'

Rachel Reeves confirms funding for nuclear projects, carbon capture hubs, clean tech R&D, skills programmes, and public transport upgrades in major boost for green economy

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 June 2025 • 8 min read
'I have made my choices': Rachel Reeves promises Spending Review will drive 'national renewal'
Politics

'I have made my choices': Rachel Reeves promises Spending Review will drive 'national renewal'

Chancellor expected to confirm backing for nuclear projects, public transport, and Warm Homes Plan in hotly-anticipated Spending Review

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 June 2025 • 3 min read
Spending Review: Government to extend Winter Fuel Payments and ramp up R&D funding
Politics

Spending Review: Government to extend Winter Fuel Payments and ramp up R&D funding

Reports suggest Spending Review could confirm manifesto pledge to double energy efficiency funding, but concerns remain over several key green programmes

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 June 2025 • 5 min read