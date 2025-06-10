'I have made my choices': Rachel Reeves promises Spending Review will drive 'national renewal'

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
(L-R) Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones and Chancellor Rachel Reeves | Credit: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury
Image:

(L-R) Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones and Chancellor Rachel Reeves | Credit: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury

Chancellor expected to confirm backing for nuclear projects, public transport, and Warm Homes Plan in hotly-anticipated Spending Review

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to set out plans to boost public investment in nuclear power, public transport, energy efficiency programmes, and clean tech R&D in the government's much-anticipated...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

How Europe's 50 top sustainable companies are growing revenues faster than their peers

'A new golden age of sustainable travel': Eurostar trains to run from London to Germany and Switzerland by early 2030s

More on Politics

'I have made my choices': Rachel Reeves promises Spending Review will drive 'national renewal'
Politics

'I have made my choices': Rachel Reeves promises Spending Review will drive 'national renewal'

Chancellor expected to confirm backing for nuclear projects, public transport, and Warm Homes Plan in hotly-anticipated Spending Review

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 June 2025 • 3 min read
Spending Review: Government to extend Winter Fuel Payments and ramp up R&D funding
Politics

Spending Review: Government to extend Winter Fuel Payments and ramp up R&D funding

Reports suggest Spending Review could confirm manifesto pledge to double energy efficiency funding, but concerns remain over several key green programmes

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 June 2025 • 5 min read
James Cleverly on net zero: 'I agree with Kemi Badenoch'
Politics

James Cleverly on net zero: 'I agree with Kemi Badenoch'

As leading lights of the Conservative Party struggle to advocate for ambitious UK leadership on net zero, where should right-leaning environmentalists look for their new political home?

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 June 2025 • 7 min read