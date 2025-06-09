James Cleverly on net zero: 'I agree with Kemi Badenoch'

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
James Cleverly speaking at the CEN event in London in June 2025
Image:

James Cleverly speaking at the CEN event in London in June 2025

As leading lights of the Conservative Party struggle to advocate for ambitious UK leadership on net zero, where should right-leaning environmentalists look for their new political home?

It isn't easy being green - just ask Kermit the frog. But in the current political climate, it must be particularly difficult if you are a green who traditionally supported the Conservative Party...

