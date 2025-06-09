30x30 UK: New campaign launches to unlock £500m in business backing for UK nature

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
(L-R) 30x30 UK co-founders Nicky O'Malley, Elliot Coad and Andreea Sapunaru | Credit: 30x30 UK
Image:

(L-R) 30x30 UK co-founders Nicky O'Malley, Elliot Coad and Andreea Sapunaru | Credit: 30x30 UK

Leading figures from RSPB, Ecologi, and Unilever co-found new non-profit to link businesses with UK nature restoration projects

A new non-profit campaign to mobilise business support for restoring the UK's depleted nature with a target of unlocking £500m in annual private sector investment has been launched today by a group of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

James Cleverly on net zero: 'I agree with Kemi Badenoch'

Government proposes to widen UK ban on 'destructive' bottom trawler fishing

More on Biodiversity

How business can lead the charge for a healthy ocean
Biodiversity

How business can lead the charge for a healthy ocean

Business leadership is key to turning the ocean economy into a resilient driver of sustainable growth, writes UN Global Compact CEO and exec director Sanda Ojiambo

Sanda Ojiambo, UN Global Compact
clock 09 June 2025 • 5 min read
30x30 UK: New campaign launches to unlock £500m in business backing for UK nature
Biodiversity

30x30 UK: New campaign launches to unlock £500m in business backing for UK nature

Leading figures from RSPB, Ecologi, and Unilever co-found new non-profit to link businesses with UK nature restoration projects

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 June 2025 • 3 min read
New fund invites advertising campaigns to support UK nature recovery
Biodiversity

New fund invites advertising campaigns to support UK nature recovery

Industry initiative encourages advertising agencies, brands, and media owners to assign a fraction of campaign spend to contribute to climate and nature recovery projects

Amber Rolt
clock 06 June 2025 • 3 min read