How business can lead the charge for a healthy ocean

clock • 5 min read

Business leadership is key to turning the ocean economy into a resilient driver of sustainable growth, writes UN Global Compact CEO and exec director Sanda Ojiambo

The ocean - our planet's life-support system - is approaching breaking point. Once a powerful buffer against climate change, it is now absorbing carbon dioxide at an unsustainable rate, facing rising temperatures,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Biodiversity

How business can lead the charge for a healthy ocean
Biodiversity

How business can lead the charge for a healthy ocean

Business leadership is key to turning the ocean economy into a resilient driver of sustainable growth, writes UN Global Compact CEO and exec director Sanda Ojiambo

Sanda Ojiambo, UN Global Compact
clock 09 June 2025 • 5 min read
30x30 UK: New campaign launches to unlock £500m in business backing for UK nature
Biodiversity

30x30 UK: New campaign launches to unlock £500m in business backing for UK nature

Leading figures from RSPB, Ecologi, and Unilever co-found new non-profit to link businesses with UK nature restoration projects

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 June 2025 • 3 min read
New fund invites advertising campaigns to support UK nature recovery
Biodiversity

New fund invites advertising campaigns to support UK nature recovery

Industry initiative encourages advertising agencies, brands, and media owners to assign a fraction of campaign spend to contribute to climate and nature recovery projects

Amber Rolt
clock 06 June 2025 • 3 min read