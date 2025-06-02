'Another stark warning': Four billion people endured extra month of extreme heat over past year

Around half the world's population experienced an extra month of extreme heat over the past year, new study warns
Roughly half the world's population endured an extra month of extreme heat over the last year due to climate change, according to the latest study on escalating climate impacts. Analysis of weather...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis