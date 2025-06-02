Barclays' Climate Ventures arm catalyses £500m in five years for global clean tech

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Banking giant claims its climate tech venture capital arm has invested over £200m to date worldwide, while unlocking over £300m from co-investors

Barclays claims to have helped catalyse over £500m investment in clean technology companies worldwide over the past five years through its climate tech venture capital arm, with its own investments helping...

