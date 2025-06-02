How the government's new immigration plans could impact the clean energy industry

The government is pushing for a more self-reliant labour market in the UK, presenting both risks and opportunities for the clean energy sector, writes TLT's head of business immigration Joanne Hennessy
The government recently published a White Paper - 'Restoring Control over the Immigration System' - which outlines sweeping immigration reforms aimed at reducing net migration while encouraging domestic...
