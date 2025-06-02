EY: 'Sustainability integrators' 40 per cent more confident in business outlook

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Companies that embed sustainability into their everyday operations and culture are more confident they will succeed in the coming years, new EY study claims

Companies that embed sustainability into their core strategies are 40 per cent more confident in their business outlook for the next year than peers who take a siloed approach to environmental issues....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How Revalue is harnessing virtual reality to help carbon credit buyers 'visit' forests

Rule change removes 'one of the biggest hurdles' to heat pump adoption

More on Management

Amelia Woodley: 'Sustainability can only be successful if you bring people with you'
Management

Amelia Woodley: 'Sustainability can only be successful if you bring people with you'

Speedy Hire's ESG director discusses the importance of 'soft skills' in sustainability recruitment, and why the next wave of green ideas are 'everywhere' if you're open to them

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 May 2025 • 6 min read
Watershed makes climate database publicly available
Management

Watershed makes climate database publicly available

Free version of global emissions factor database spans 148 countries, 400 industries, and 95 per cent of global GDP

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 May 2025 • 4 min read
Three forces have derailed progress on corporate sustainability
Management

Three forces have derailed progress on corporate sustainability

A 'shotgun approach' to setting sustainability goals will never work, but equally businesses and investors cannot afford to step backwards or take our foot off the accelerator, writes EY's Nadia Woodhouse

Nadia Woodhouse, EY
clock 21 May 2025 • 7 min read