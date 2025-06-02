Grundfos partners with Finnish green steel producer

Company teams up with Outokumpu to incorporate low-emission green steel into its water infrastructure solutions

Water infrastructure giant Grundfos has announced it is to produce its water pumps using green steel, as part of efforts to decarbonise its supply chain and reach net zero emissions by 2050. Grundfos...

