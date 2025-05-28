Government to fast-track delivery of UK's first two new reservoirs in 30 years

Proposed new reservoirs in Lincolnshire and East Anglia declared 'Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects', in a move from Defra to try and speed up the planning approval process
The government is fast-tracking plans for the UK's first new reservoirs in three decades, in order to provide more resilient water supplies for the millions of new homes and hundreds of new infrastructure...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis