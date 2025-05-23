Baroness Curran appointed as Energy Minister

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Baroness Curran | Credit: UK Parliament
Image:

Baroness Curran | Credit: UK Parliament

Curran's Ministerial responsibilities set to include nuclear energy and planning decisions, as she replaces veteran Labour peer Lord Hunt who has retired from frontline politics

Baroness Curran has been appointed as a Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), replacing the 76-year-old Labour peer Lord Hunt in the role after he announced his...

'There is still no plan': Does the UK risk repeating past 'just transition' failures in the North Sea?

'Diversification is the cornerstone of energy security': Can anyone catch China in the global critical minerals race?

More on Politics

