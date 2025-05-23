Saint-Gobain confirms plans for UK insulation plant

clock • 2 min read
Artists impression of Saint Gobain's new insulation plant / Credit: Saint Gobain
Artists impression of Saint Gobain's new insulation plant / Credit: Saint Gobain

Low carbon stone wool insulation factory in Melton Mowbray slated to begin production in 2027

Building materials giant Saint-Gobain has this week unveiled plans for a new low-carbon stone wool insulation plant in the UK, which will be located on a site owned by the company in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire....

