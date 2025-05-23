Ofgem confirms seven per cent cut in energy price cap

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Ofgem confirms seven per cent cut in energy price cap

Regulator announces price cap to fall to £1,720 a year for the average household, as experts call for wider reforms to curb energy bills that remain well above pre-crisis levels

Energy regulator Ofgem has this morning confirmed the energy price cap is to be cut by seven per cent from July, falling by £129 - or around £11 a month - to £1,720 a year for the average household on...

James Murray
James Murray

