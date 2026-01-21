Trump attacks Europe's wind farms, demands 'immediate negotiations' to acquire Greenland

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Copyright: World Economic Forum/Valeriano Di Domenico
Image:

Copyright: World Economic Forum/Valeriano Di Domenico

In a characteristically rambling speech to Davos Summit, US President threatens European leaders and makes baseless accusations China is erecting fake wind farms

US President Donald Trump has called for "immediate negotiations" for the US to acquire Greenland, in a characteristically rambling speech to the Davos Summit that combined thinly veiled threats aimed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Threats will increase': Intelligence chiefs warn biodiversity collapse threatens UK national security

'A national project to turn the tide': Government unveils £15bn Warm Homes Plan

More on Politics

'Growth, peace, climate': European leaders push back at 'bullies' who threaten global security
Politics

'Growth, peace, climate': European leaders push back at 'bullies' who threaten global security

Ursula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron promise to continue to prioritise climate action and energy security in face of President Trump's 'crazy ideas' and threats to international law

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 January 2026 • 6 min read
'This is transition politics at play': Is climate change shaping Trump's threats against Venezuela and Greenland?
Politics

'This is transition politics at play': Is climate change shaping Trump's threats against Venezuela and Greenland?

Leading experts in energy markets, conflict, and geopolitics weigh-in on how the White House's expansionist ambitions are being influenced by fossil fuel interests and climate risks

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 January 2026 • 16 min read
Richest one per cent blow their share of 2026's global carbon budget in 10 days
Politics

Richest one per cent blow their share of 2026's global carbon budget in 10 days

New Oxfam GB analysis shows each of member of the UK’s richest 0.1 per cent emits more carbon in eight days than someone in the bottom 50 per cent does in a year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 January 2026 • 3 min read