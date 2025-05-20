Environment Agency reveals water firms facing over 80 criminal investigations into sewage spills

Number of criminal probes targeting water companies has increased 145 per cent since last July, new data confirms
More than 80 criminal investigations have been launched against water companies over the past nine months as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on sewage pollution, raising the prospect of fines totalling...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis