UK sets new solar generation record

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
UK sets new solar generation record

Data suggests solar generation peaked at 13.57GW this weekend, surpassing the previous record of 12.2GW

The UK looks to have set a new solar power generation, with recorded output hitting 13.57GW on Saturday afternoon, comfortably surpassing the previous record of 12.2GW which was set in early April...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Global Briefing: Renewables dominate US energy additions in Trump's first 100 days

Study: Delayed efficiency standards have cost households £5bn since 2017

More on Solar

UK sets new solar generation record
Solar

UK sets new solar generation record

Data suggests solar generation peaked at 13.57GW this weekend, surpassing the previous record of 12.2GW

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 May 2025 • 2 min read
Marston's inks £5.4m deal to install solar panels on 120 pub rooftops
Solar

Marston's inks £5.4m deal to install solar panels on 120 pub rooftops

Atrato Onsite Energy to finance multi-million-pound pub rooftop solar rollout

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 May 2025 • 3 min read
Ribbon cut on 'UK's largest' solar-powered leisure centre in Nottingham
Solar

Ribbon cut on 'UK's largest' solar-powered leisure centre in Nottingham

Expansion of solar array expected to save local council over £3.6m over panels' 30 year lifespan

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 May 2025 • 3 min read