How Moonwatt's founders swapped Tesla for solar storage

Moonwatt CCO Valentin Rota reflects on the 'real-world friction' of building hardware and why speed is sometimes more important than perfection
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? Valentin Rota: We are three co-founders with 10 to 15 years each in the renewable energy industry - one from solar, one from wind,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis