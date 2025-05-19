How Moonwatt's founders swapped Tesla for solar storage

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Moonwatt
Image:

Credit: Moonwatt

Moonwatt CCO Valentin Rota reflects on the 'real-world friction' of building hardware and why speed is sometimes more important than perfection

BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? Valentin Rota: We are three co-founders with 10 to 15 years each in the renewable energy industry - one from solar, one from wind,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Shake-up required to bring financial system 'within planetary boundaries'

'Going the extra mile': Royal Mail delivers 7,000th electric vehicle

More on Technology

How digital tech can help accelerate the UK transition toward a circular economy
Technology

How digital tech can help accelerate the UK transition toward a circular economy

The government's forthcoming Circular Economy Strategy must encourage the adoption of digital technologies to enable and accelerate the circular transition, writes techUK's Alec Bartishevich

Alec Bartishevich, techUK
clock 15 May 2025 • 4 min read
Automation as a 'tailwind' for sustainability: Inside Amazon's delivery station of the future
Technology

Automation as a 'tailwind' for sustainability: Inside Amazon's delivery station of the future

The tech giant recently showcased how automation and AI is enabling 'made to fit' packaging and optimised same day deliveries - BusinessGreen Intelligence asks what it means for the company's net zero journey

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 May 2025 • 11 min read
How Oceanium is creating food, skincare products, and ink from regeneratively farmed seaweed
Technology

How Oceanium is creating food, skincare products, and ink from regeneratively farmed seaweed

Oceanium CEO and co-founder Karen Scofield Seal explains why emerging seaweed markets could become a multi-billion-pound opportunity and an 'invaluable tool' in the fight against climate change

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 May 2025 • 7 min read