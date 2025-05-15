Green search engine Ecosia launches new 'impact counter'

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Tree planting search engine unveils new profile page and counter to track how its users are contributing to climate projects

Ecosia has today launched a new 'impact counter' and profile page, which will allow its 20 million users to see how they are contributing to initiatives to tackle deforestation and invest in renewable...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'A new industrial icon': Plans for £923m Port of Tyne subsea cable factory revealed

Chinese investment, improving affordability, and new brands for new markets: Inside the trends driving the global EV boom

More on IT

Decarbonising data: Switch to greener data storage systems could require $5bn investment
IT

Decarbonising data: Switch to greener data storage systems could require $5bn investment

More energy efficient data storage is likely to deliver significant benefits, but IT execs fear it will require substantial upfront investment

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 April 2025 • 5 min read
Will an 'abundance of clean power' be key to winning the global AI race?
IT

Will an 'abundance of clean power' be key to winning the global AI race?

Social Market Foundation calls for locational electricity pricing, planning reform, and major acceleration in nuclear development to enable rapid development of AI data centres

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 February 2025 • 7 min read
Faith Taylor: 'Sharing best practices, collaborating and learning helps everyone win'
IT

Faith Taylor: 'Sharing best practices, collaborating and learning helps everyone win'

Faith Taylor sheds light on the role of AI in the climate fight, why adaptation can no longer slip under the radar, and argues if the tools don’t exist, you need to create them

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 February 2025 • 6 min read