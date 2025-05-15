Offshore wind: Energy firms warn record new capacity needed in upcoming contract auction

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: Angela Christofilou / Greenpeace
Image:

Credit: Angela Christofilou / Greenpeace

Pressure is mounting on the government to boost its offering for offshore wind developers if it is to ensure upcoming clean power contracts auction delivers sufficient capacity

The government's 2030 clean power target risks being blown off course, unless record amounts of new offshore wind capacity are secured through this summer's UK clean power contracts auction, North Sea...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

More on Wind

North Sea floating offshore wind project tipped to create over 1,000 jobs
Wind

North Sea floating offshore wind project tipped to create over 1,000 jobs

New analysis from Cerulean Winds predicts 1GW Aspen project could generate £10.9bn investment over project lifetime and deliver £4bn Gross Value Added to the UK

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 May 2025 • 3 min read
Crown Estate confirms offshore wind Capacity Increase Programme
Wind

Crown Estate confirms offshore wind Capacity Increase Programme

Seabed owner approves plans to expand seven existing offshore wind farms to add 4.7GW of capacity

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 May 2025 • 2 min read
Ørsted presses pause on 2.4GW Hornsea 4 offshore wind project 'in its current form'
Wind

Ørsted presses pause on 2.4GW Hornsea 4 offshore wind project 'in its current form'

Major blow to government's clean energy plans, as leading offshore wind developer shelves project over rising cost concerns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 May 2025 • 5 min read