National Methane Action Plan: Government faces fresh calls for tackle powerful greenhouse gas

As government prepares its updated Carbon Budget Delivery Plan, Green Alliance calls for a focused strategy for tackling methane emissions

The UK government is missing "major opportunities" to slash methane emissions and should redouble efforts to tackle emissions from the energy, farming, and waste sectors which could "pull the emergency...

