Fight against 'hopelessly inadequate' UK climate adaptation plan heads to top European court

Having lost its appeal in the UK courts, Friends of the Earth is taking its claim against the government's climate adaptation strategy to the European Court of Human Rights
The government is facing legal action from environmental campaigners over claims its "hopelessly inadequate" plans for preparing the UK for the worsening impacts of climate change are in breach of its...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis