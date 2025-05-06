Green Party: Zack Polanski launches surprise leadership challenge

Deputy leader confirms he is planning to challenge co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay in upcoming election
The Green Party's deputy leader, Zack Polanski, has launched a surprise leadership bid that will see him challenge current co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay. The Guardian reported yesterday...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis