BusinessGreen Live: Agenda unveiled for flagship conference

BusinessGreen has today unveiled the agenda for the inaugural BusinessGreen Live conference, which will take place on the the 3rd December at IET: Savoy Place in central London.

The mix of keynote speeches, in-depth conversations, and structured workshops will provide senior sustainability professionals will invaluable and thought-provoking guidance on how to look beyond the hype and seize the opportunities offered by the next phase of the net zero transition and the emergence of genuinely sustainable business models.

The invitation-only event will bring together around 400 top sustainability executives, business leaders, and policymakers to explore the trends and challenges that are shaping the green economy as it enters a critical five year period through to 2030 that will likely determine whether or not corporate, national, and global climate and nature goals are met. Delegates can apply now for an invitation to the conference.

BusinessGreen Live's curated agenda aims to provide insights on the key issues sustainability leaders are facing as they develop strategies for 2026 and beyond, enabling discussions on everything from COP30 and national climate politics to clean tech innovation, green skills challenges, and the practicalities of meeting ambitious environmental targets.

"The green economy has never been more important," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "But as climate risks intensify and political battles grow fiercer, staying ahead of the curve and navigating this complex, fast-changing landscape demands deep understanding, strategic thinking, and bold leadership.

"That is precisely what BusinessGreen Live is hoping to enable through a carefully tailored agenda, influential audience, and workshops that allow delegates to honestly discuss the next phase of climate action. The conference will move beyond the hype and provide real insights into how to prosper in a green economy that is more exciting - and more challenging - than ever before."

Attendees at BusinessGreen Live will gain access to four curated stages of content, featuring collaborative workshops, strategic seminars, and high-level keynotes. Designed to move beyond well-worn tropes, each session will provide crucial strategic insights on how to deploy cutting edge clean technologies, future-proof business models, and take sustainability strategies to the next level, all while managing the growing backlash against environmental action.

More details on the speaker line-up, partner programme, and workshop sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.