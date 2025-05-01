'Postcode lottery': New data reveals North-South divide in waiting times for clean tech approval

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

Credit: Octopus Energy

Approval times for heat pumps, solar panels, and EV chargers can range from one to 45 days depending on where in the country customers live, Octopus Energy study claims

The UK's roll out of domestic clean technologies such as heat pumps, solar panels, and electric vehicle (EV) chargers may be rapidly accelerating, but new data has today revealed far-reaching regional...

'Postcode lottery': New data reveals North-South divide in waiting times for clean tech approval
