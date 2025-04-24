Study: Over 90 per cent of UK industrial firms pursuing decarbonisation measures

Nine-in-10 European industrial SMEs say decarbonisation is crucial to addressing the climate emergency, Equans survey finds
Nine in 10 European industrial SMEs recognise that decarbonisation is crucial to addressing the climate emergency, with firms in the UK and Netherlands highlighted as leaders in the clean technology transition....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis