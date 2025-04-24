'Clear signal of intent': Government pulls forward £300m in offshore wind supply chain funding

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Close-up of wind turbine blades in the factory - Credit: iStock
Image:

Close-up of wind turbine blades in the factory - Credit: iStock

Prime Minister confirms initial £300m of GB Energy investment ahead of summer Spending Review, as UK seeks to attract international offshore wind investors

Workers and businesses in the UK's industrial heartlands are set to benefit from an initial £300m in funding that will be invested by GB Energy in supply chains for the domestic offshore wind industry,...

