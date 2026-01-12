Launch of Waitrose's 'most sustainable' distribution centre to create over 550 jobs

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Retailer's first distribution centre in the South West to feature 1,200 solar panels and help vehicle fleet avoid 2,225 tonnes of carbon emissions a year

Waitrose has announced its first distribution centre in the South West is set to create more than 550 new jobs in the region and become the retailer's "most sustainable" logistics hub to date. According...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Richest one per cent blow their share of 2026's global carbon budget in 10 days

'The data tells a different story': Heat pumps bust reliability myths during UK cold snap

More on Supply chain

Launch of Waitrose's 'most sustainable' distribution centre to create over 550 jobs
Supply chain

Launch of Waitrose's 'most sustainable' distribution centre to create over 550 jobs

Retailer's first distribution centre in the South West to feature 1,200 solar panels and help vehicle fleet avoid 2,225 tonnes of carbon emissions a year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 January 2026 • 2 min read
'Nature and food production go hand in hand': Farmers urge government to support shift away from industrial livestock production
Supply chain

'Nature and food production go hand in hand': Farmers urge government to support shift away from industrial livestock production

Polling shows strong appetite from UK farmers to move towards more nature-friendly livestock practices, if government and corporates back the transition

Amber Rolt
clock 07 January 2026 • 3 min read
Amazon Soy Moratorium: As agri-giants quit, is the anti-deforestation pact at risk of splintering?
Supply chain

Amazon Soy Moratorium: As agri-giants quit, is the anti-deforestation pact at risk of splintering?

Despite being hailed by leading UK retailers as 'one of the most significant conservation measures this century', a number of global agri-giants have now abandoned the anti-deforestation pact

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 January 2026 • 7 min read