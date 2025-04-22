Plug pulled on Evan Davis' Happy Heat Pump podcast over BBC 'controversy' fears

Happy Heat Pump podcast co-host confirms show will draw to a close 'at the request of the BBC'
Broadcaster Evan Davis has revealed a podcast he launched to discuss "anything and everything" to do with heat pumps is to draw to a close at the request of the BBC after less than six months. The Happy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis