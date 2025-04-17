'A great example of a circular economy in action': United Utilities and Levidian explore how to use sewage waste to produce clean hydrogen

Partners claim there is potential for UK sewage waste to produce 75,000 tonnes of hydrogen a year - enough to power more than 40 per cent of all bus and coach journeys
Gas from sewage waste could soon be used to produce clean hydrogen, as part of a "first-of-its-kind" trial from United Utilities and climate tech firm Levidian. Levidian announced yesterday it is working...
