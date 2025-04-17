Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Nominees announced

The full list of individuals and organisations nominated for the 2nd annual Women in Green Business Awards has today been announced.

Congratulations to all the individuals and organisations that have been nominated this year.

BusinessGreen will now be contacting those who have been nominated with details of the categories for which they have been put forward and information on how they can enter the next phase of the awards.

Nominees will be asked to complete a questionnaire, if they wish to progress through for their nomination to be consideration by the judges. The deadline for the questionnaires to be submitted is 5pm on Friday 16th May.

BusinessGreen will then publish a shortlist of finalists in each category and an expert panel of judges will decide the winners and highly commended, taking into account individuals and organisations' achievements, the challenges they have overcome, and the contributions they have made to advancing the green economy and women in the workplace.

To find out more about the awards criteria and categories, visit the Women in Green Business Awards website.

Here is the full list of nominees for the Women in Green Business Awards 2025:

A-D

Abby Chicken (Openreach), Abby Whitelock (Vital Energi), Agnes Czako (AirEx Technologies), Ailsa Watt (Vodafone UK), Aislinn McCarry (Measurabl), Alexandra Faure (True Limited), Alexandra Smith (FuturePlus), Alexandra Smith (The Sustainability Group Limited (Future Plus)), Alice Bayley (Oxygen Conservation), Alice Levett (Bioregional), Alice Rackley (Polytag), Alicia Winter (Mott MacDonald), Aline Gomez-Acebo (Asisa), Alison Coward (Westmorland and Furness Council), Amanda Bronkhorst (JUST ONE Tree), Amanda Spicer (Your Eco), Amelia Crews (Earth Minutes), Amelia Gormley (Sportive Hub Ltd), Andri Johnston (Cambridge University Press & Assessment), Angela Terry (One Home), Ankita Mishra (Mills and Reeve LLP), Ann Marie Chow (Apptio, an IBM Company), Anna Guyer (Greenhouse Communications), Anna Moore (Domna), Anna-Maria Kypraiou (Eyesea Green Limited), Anne Heyward (HMRC), Anne Johnstone (Vital Energi Utilities Ltd), Anne-France Kennedy (KlimateNet), Annick Jordan (Guru Systems), Anushruti . (TVS Motor), Anya Doherty (Foodsteps), Ashleigh Kitchiner (Balaena Services), Ashleigh Taylor (Compass Group UK&I), Atrayee De (DeepL), Audrey Luiz (Mission Zero Technologies), Audrey Opara (Pax Foster Limited), Audrey Schaefer (North PB Ltd), Aurelia Hibbert (Mott MacDonald), Beatrice Mocci (UNDO Carbon), Bella Heath (Seafields Solutions Limited), Beth Abbott-Stratford (WASE), Beth Dickens (Quoceant), Beth Faulkner (DHL Aviation), Beth Hinde (Zero Carbon Forum), Bonny Williams (PACE Manningtree, Community Climate Action, Climate Clarity, The Marketing Strategist), Brynne Kennedy (Smart Society Ventures), Burcu Turkay (ofi (olam food ingredients)), Carina Jandt (Event Cycle), Caroline Haynes (Granyt), Caroline McCabe (Hitachi Energy), Catherine White (Greenback Recycling Technology), Celia Francis (Ponterra), Chantal Kerr-Sheppard (Event Cycle), Charlotte de Montgolfier (Ohme), Charmaine Yeo (GSK plc), Clare Brass (Moree Limited), Clare White (Voltsmart), Clodagh Weingart (LanoTech Ltd), Constanza Torres (Business for Nature), Coralie Mckeivor (Freeths), Crista Buznea (Ecologi), Daisy Harvey (Loom), Daria Filichkina (Astro Agency), Deniz Harut (AGRI3 Fund), Diane GILPIN (Smart Green Shipping), Dijana Vlaisavljevic (Sonnedix), Dominique Gonsalves (Pinsent Masons), Dominique Waddoup (BirdShades Innovations GmbH), Dorothy Shaver (Unilever), Dr Stéphanie Konan (Phd) (ofi (olam food ingredients)), Dr Verena Maraldi (HX Expeditions)

E - H

Elissa Brunato (Radiant Material), Elizabeth Beall (Finance Earth), Elizabeth Gulugulu (SustainSphere Advisory), Elizabeth Haigh (Greenbank - part of Rathbones Group Plc), Ella Thomson (OVO), Ellen Salter (Think Beyond), Ellie Smith (Laing O'Rourke), Ellie van der Heijden (Everoze), Elsie Ocran (Gyamfua London), Emanuela Shopova (GRO Foundation), Emer Gillespie (Spark & Bell), Emily Branch (CT Eco (trading Style of BidConnecter Ltd)), Emily Hunt (Mission Zero Technologies), Emily Turner (Aberdevine Ltd.), Emily Wilson-North (Recorra), Emma Armstrong (In2tec Ltd), Emma Askew (Earth Minutes), Emma Crossley (WASE), Emma Fisher (Self Employed - Fisher Communications), Emma Hatchett (WSP), Emma Holden (Vital Energi), Erica Vertefeuille (Terra Natural Capital), Estelle Levacher (Levelle Consulting), Eugenia MompÃ³ (Collective Architecture), Ffion Mitchell-Langford (Marine Conservation Society), Fiona Conor (Trust Electric Heating), Fiona Douglas (Amber), Fiona Hyde (Santander UK), Fran O'Leary (Lodestone), Francesca Lofts (Cambridge University Press & Assessment), Franziska Elmer (Seafields Solutions), Gabby Morgan (Conduit Connect), Gemma Fong (Clean Growth Fund), Gemma George (West London Business - Green Business Action), George Barrett (Vodafone UK), George Leggatt (The Clancy Group), Geraldine King (Own Business), Gihan Hyde (Communique), Gillian Harrison (Whitefox Technologies), Giorgia Antonacci (PensionBee), Grainne Curzon (Rider Levett Bucknall), Hafsa Riahi (EDF Renewables UK), Hannah Briscoe (OVO), Hannah Cool (B4NZ), Hannah Thame (Resonates), Harriet Del Rey (Lendology CIC), Harriet Dodd (ToHat Discovery CIC), Haura Zahid (Carbon Orchard AG), Hayley Smith (Waste to Wonder Worldwide), Hazel Lim (DEEP GREEN), Heather Buchanan (Bankers for Net Zero), Heather Evans (Rider Levett Bucknall), Heba Zahid (GRO Foundation), Helen Burridge (Hertfordshire Climate Change and Sustainability Partnership (HCCSP)), Helen Czerski (University College London (UCL)), Helen Grundy (Aston Martin Lagonda), Helen Pollock (Hertfordshire Futures), Helen Roberts (Menter Mon Morlais Limited), Helen Tandy (Castlefield), Helena Mansell-Stopher (Products of Change), Hero Bennett (Max Fordham LLP)

I - M

Imogen Carter (Viridor), Inge Jacobs (Mars Food and Nutrition), Irina Boldurescu (SolRecycle), Iris Garavito Cruz (Exposure Earth (Part of Exposure London)), Isla Robb (Energy Transition Zone Ltd), Ita McMahon (Castlefield), Jade Adderley (Waste to Wonder Worldwide), Jane Brand (Forever Flowers 4 Hire), Jane Gaston (Net Zero North West), Jaya Raizada-Jagan (Reposit), Jennifer Estaris (ustwo games), Jenny Harland (Shared Earth Liverpool), Jenny Skinner (Voltsmart UK), Jenny Skinner (Voltsmart), Jessica Lopez (Whitefox Technologies), Jessica Scott-Henker (Osmos), Jessica Scott-Henker (Osmosis ACD), Jo Fenn (AdGreen), Jo Field (JFG Comms), Jo Field (JFG Communications), Jo Tasker (Community Coworking Limited), Joanne Stevens (RWE), Jody Edwards (Carbonology), John Auckland (Seafields Solutions Ltd.), Jude Barber (Collective Architecture), Judith Patten (All Energy), Julia Buckland (Balfour Beatty), Julia Dreblow (SRI Services), Julie Furnell (Mbilityways), Julie Townsend (PGIM), Kate Chapman (London Marathon Events), Kate Elliot (Greenbank - part of Rathbones Group Plc), Kate Osiadacz (TSB Bank), Katherine Corich (Sysdoc), Kathie Child-Villiers (Whitefox Technologies), Katie Cross (Pledgeball), Katie Jennings (UK Power Networks), Katie Rees (Jump), Katrina Hillary (Engie Power Limited), Katrina Mousley (Network Rail), Katrina Topping (Celsius Energy), Kay Walker (Balfour Beatty), Kelly Fitzwater (Climate Impact Partners), Kelsey Parsons (Gunnebo Entrance Control Ltd), Kim van Lieshout (OVO), Kirsten Smith (Recorra), Kirstie Ross (TSB Bank), Kirsty Black (Arbikie Distillery), Kitty Harris (ENQUIP Software Limited), Laura Binnie (XLVets), Laura Harrison (Barley Communications), Laura Matz (Laura Matz), Laura Robinson (Seagrown Ltd), Lauren Eatwell (BAR Technologies), Lauren Franklin (IPG Energy), Lauren Hunter (ImpactLoop), Lauren Rabbitte (Effective Consumable Solutions), Lavanya Bhandari (Ecoroots LTD), Lavanya Bhandari (Ecoroots), Lavanya Bhandari ([email protected]), Leanne Elliott Young (Iodf), Leanne Elliott Young ([email protected]), Lex Hanham (Associated British Ports (ABP)), Leysa Relf (Mayborn Group (tommee tippee)), Lily Ginsberg-Keig (BeZero Carbon), Lily Ginsberg-Keig (Bezerocarbon), Linda Ball (Upcycled Medical), Linda Glover (Waste to Wonder Worldwide), Linda Meehan (East Hertfordshire District Council), Lindsay Hooper (Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership), Lisa Ashford (Ethex), Lisa Kaigutha (EDF Renewables UK), Lisa Merrick Lawless (Purpose Disruptors), Lissa Engle (Berkeley Capital Group (BCG)), Liz Allan (Full Circle Continuous Improvement), Lizzy Wood (Sero), Lorraine Allman (Party Without Plastic), Lorraine Williamson (Rider Levett Bucknall), Lou Richer (EDF Renewables UK), Louise Beamish (WSP), Louise Gatenby (The Good Board), Louise Gladwell (Kingsfleet), Louise Shewry (Lendology CIC), Luca Mezossy-Dona (IONATE), Lucy Coast (Business for Nature), Lucy Cotton (Eden Geothermal Ltd), Lucy Danger (EMERGE 3Rs & EMERGE Recycling), Lucy Kittow (Lloyds Banking Group), Lucy Lyons (Kestrix Ltd.), Lucy Morton (Mott MacDonald), Lucy Shea (Futerra), Lucy Townsend (Building Design Partnership (BDP)), Lynda Carty (EDF Renewables UK), Lynsey Mitchell (EDF Renewables UK), Lynsey Shovlin (Ocean winds), Madelaine Webster (Fleet Logistics Group), Magdalena Kos (Ithaca Energy UK), Mahima Sukhdev (GIST Impact), Manon Dumontier (Totalenergies), Mar Soro (Bupa), Maria Dutton (Green Finance Institute), Maria Khan (Clean Growth Fund), Maria Kolodnytska (newcleo), Marina Lussich (Amazon), Marta Bujwicka-Colman (Aberdevine Ltd), Martha Smith (WSP), Martina Colman (Climate Essentials), Martyna Ryder (Lagom Hem Limited), Martyna Zastawna (woshwosh), Mary Starks (OVO), Mas Morton (The Electric Car Scheme), Meghan Scott (CT Eco (trading Style of BidConnecter Ltd)), Mehak Agarwal (ExpectAI), Mehak Chowdhary (Fractional Impact Team), Melanie Asker (Greenwood Plants), Melanie Blackmore (Carbonology), Melissa Gander (Kaluza), Michal Nachmany (Climate Policy Radar), Michelle Miles (Sustainable Wedding Alliance), Michelle Ryan (True Limited), Michelle Tolmay (Kaluza), Michelle Waters (WASE), Mittal Kothari (Cambridge University Press and Assessment), Molly Bell (SUEZ R&R UK Ltd.), Molly Kirven (Balfour Beatty), Monica Saavedra (Lambda Agri), Monica Saavedra (Lambda Energy Limited)

N - Z

Nadia Crowe (AVEVA), Nadine Bowles-Newark (Energise Ltd), Namrata Sandhu (Vaayu), Natalia Dorfman (Kita), Natalie Wadley (ChangeMaker3D), Neloufar Taheri (Ponda), Nermina Terzic (Individual), Nicky Butterworth (Guru Systems), Nicky Morgan (Santander UK), Nicola Giles (AirEx Technologies), Nicola Webster (Products of Change), Nieve Wiggins (Carbonology), Nina Vidon (WSP), Noemi Arena (Mott MacDonald), Noor Azlin Mokhtar (HutanBio Ltd), Nuriya Shoro (Earth Minutes), Olivia Green (Screwfix), Paris Jordan (Virtuvest), Patricia Silva (Patch), Paula Carey (Waste to Wonder Worldwide), Paula Kendall (Frugalpac Ltd), Pip Watkins (AirEx Technologies), Polly Harrold (Santander UK), Pollyanna Wright (Envision Racing), Preeti Srivastav (Asahi), Pressiana Naydenova (Associated British Ports (ABP)), Prue Addison (Berkshire, Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust / Future Nature), Rachel Cole (CT Eco (trading Style of BidConnecter Ltd)), Rachel Rowley (Encore Environment), Rachel Wong (Nineteen Group), Rashmi Ghai (Citi Commercial Bank), Rebecca Clayton (Aker Solutions), Rebecca Day (She's Electric), Rebecca Dodds (Lloyds Banking Group), Rhea Horlock (Kinly), Rhian Walters (Aston Martin Lagonda), Rhiannon Day (Resonates), Riley Jackson (Ivy Farm Technologies), Robin Millington (Listed above), Rosalind Smith-Maxwell (Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners), Rosie Knight (Ohme), Roxy Erickson (Creative Zero), Rubina Singh (Foresight Group), Ruth Bush (Ramboll), Ruth Kerrigan (Integrated Environmental Solutions Limited), Sally Burtt-Jones (11 Twenty Two), Sam Williams (Barley Communications), Sanna Atherton (National Energy System Operator (NESO)), Sara Shearly (First Mile), Sarah Angold (29 Acacia), Sarah Beattie (Knight Frank), Sarah Booth (Pivotal Consulting), Sarah Collins (TP ICAP), Sarah Darrah (Finance Earth), Sarah France (Rider Levett Bucknall), Sarah Hammond (The Trainline), Sarah Jordan (Y.O.U Underwear), Sarah Stead (Inspired Thinking Group), Sarah Yeats (Sledge), Sarina Mohammadi (Keswick Tailoring), Scarlett Di (Eelpower Limited), Scarlett Roa Brynildsen (Brundtland Sustainability Agency), Selene Sari (Vox Aeris Ltd.), Shachar Hatan (Climate Impact Partners), ShanMae Teo (Climate Impact Partners), Sharon Scott (ASET International Energy Training Academy), Sharon Strugnell (WSP), Sheri Hickok (Climate Impact Partners), Sheryl Moore (Stone Technologies Limtted T/A Converge Technology Solutions), Shilpika Gautam (Opna), Shona Crawford-Smith (Sylvera), Shraddha Nair (Turner & Townsend), Signe Norberg (Aldersgate Group), Silviya Barrett (Campaign for Better Transport), Sioned Thomas (Recorra), Sol Escobar (Give Your Best), Sonia Moser (Gardenia Technologies), Sophia Haywood (LanzaJet), Sophia Rose (Vodafone UK), Sophia Sednaoui (Virtuvest), Sophie Graham (IFS), Sophie Kennedy (EQ Investors), Sophie Lawrence (Greenbank - part of Rathbones Group Plc), Sophie Lee (Stantec), Soulla Paphitis (Guru Systems), Steffi Dance (London Borough), Steph Berwick (Ramudden Global (UK) Limited), Stephanie Pereira (Compass Group), Stephanie Taviner (InterContinental Hotels Group), Sue Riddlestone OBE (Bioregional), Summer Nunn-Hammond (CT Eco), Susanne Kovar (Primo Marine), Suzie Elkerton (Rider Levett Bucknall), Tamara Miner (Climate Policy Radar), Tashia Tucker (Olombria), Tina Hughan (Gunnebo Entrance Control Ltd), Tiphanie Aries (The Carbon Trust), Tremaine Bowman (Seafields Solutions), Trisha Toop (Upcycled Plant Power), Usha Back (The Disruption House), Val Harris (Waste to Wonder Worldwide), Venetia Campbell (Eclipse), Victoria Page (VP Comms), Vivianne Todhunter (Rider Levett Bucknall), Yelyzaveta Tataryna (Cream.dream ltd), Yingying Li (Green Expertise Council), Zainub Absar (HSBC), Zaneta Sedilekova (Planet Law Lab), Zoe Maitland (Arval UK Ltd), Zoë Walsh (Greater London Hire Limited t/a GLH)

The organisational category nominees are as follows:

11 Twenty Two, AGRI3 Fund, Bankers for Net Zero, Barley Communications, Berkeley Capital Group (BCG), Bioregional, BirdShades Innovations GmbH, Branded Biophilia, Campaign for Better Transport, Carbon Orchard AG, Carbonology, Climate Essentials, Collective Architecture, Copper Fly, Cream.dream ltd, CT Eco (trading Style of BidConnecter Ltd), Ecoroots, Eden Geothermal Ltd, EDF Renewables UK, Effective Consumable Solutions, Equans UK & Ireland, Ethex, Event Cycle, Forever Flowers 4 Hire, Frugalpac Ltd, Full Circle Continuous Improvement, FutureLearn, Greater London Hire Limited t/a GLH, Greenbank - part of Rathbones Group Plc, GRO Foundation, Guru Systems, Gyamfua London, Hope Solutions, In2tec Ltd, Inspired Thinking Group, Iodf, JFG Communications, Keswick Tailoring, KlimateNet, Lagom Hem Limited, Lodestone, Loom, Lorax EPI, Mars Food and Nutrition, Menter Mon Morlais Limited, Morelli Consulting, ofi (olam food ingredients), Olombria, OVO, Pax Foster Limited, PensionBee, Planet Law Lab, Pledgeball, Ponterra, Products of Change, Radiant Material, Rider Levett Bucknall, Seafields Solutions, Shared Earth Liverpool, She's Electric, Society for the Environment, SolRecycle, SPARC Alliance, Spark & Bell, SustainSphere Advisory, The Disruption House, The Electric Car Scheme, The Good Board, Trust Electric Heating, TSB Bank, United Colleges Group College, Upcycled Medical, Upcycled Plant Power, Useful Simple Trust, Virtuvest, Voltsmart, Vox Aeris Ltd., Whitefox Technologies, WSP, Xlvets, Y.O.U Underwear