At a pivotal IMO meeting, the world is set to decide how to cut shipping emissions

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

However some nations are more on board with ambitious green shipping measures than others, explain University of Manchester's Simon Bullock, the University of Melbourne's Christiaan De Beukelaer, and UCL's Tristan Smith

You're probably reading this article on a device assembled in Asia, using materials shipped there from all around the world. After it was made, your phone or laptop most likely travelled to your country...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Shipping

At a pivotal IMO meeting, the world is set to decide how to cut shipping emissions
Shipping

At a pivotal IMO meeting, the world is set to decide how to cut shipping emissions

However some nations are more on board with ambitious green shipping measures than others, explain University of Manchester's Simon Bullock, the University of Melbourne's Christiaan De Beukelaer, and UCL's Tristan Smith

Simon Bullock, University of Manchester, Christiaan De Beukelaer, the University of Melbourne, and Tristan Smith UCL
clock 09 April 2025 • 5 min read
Should shipping giants pay more tax to help combat their climate impacts?
Shipping

Should shipping giants pay more tax to help combat their climate impacts?

Analysis shows the world's biggest shipping firms are raking in multi-billion dollar profits - and driving up carbon emissions - while paying a fraction of the taxes other industries face

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 March 2025 • 9 min read
Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy: Shipping to be brought under UK Emissions Trading Scheme
Shipping

Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy: Shipping to be brought under UK Emissions Trading Scheme

Government plots course towards carbon free shipping, as it confirms plans to bring sector into UK carbon market

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 March 2025 • 4 min read