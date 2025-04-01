Alan Lovell to step down as chair of the Environment Agency

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Environment Agency
Image:

Credit: Environment Agency

Environment Agency boss to step down at the end of the year, with government confirming search for successor is to commence

Alan Lovell is to step down as chair of the Environment Agency (EA) at the end of this year, following three years at the helm of the environmental watchdog. Having previously served as chief executive...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government urges retailers to run down stock of disposable vapes

Project Prometheus: British Army recruits Larkhill Garrison solar array

More on Policy

Defra proposes to extend ban on peatland burning in England
Policy

Defra proposes to extend ban on peatland burning in England

Government claims move would protect a further 146,000 hectares of the carbon-rich wildlife habitats across the country

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 31 March 2025 • 4 min read
Labour's Spring Statement, the Tories' net zero u-turn, and BYD's EV charging breakthrough
Policy

Labour's Spring Statement, the Tories' net zero u-turn, and BYD's EV charging breakthrough

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: March 2025

Business Green
clock 28 March 2025 • 2 min read
The UK should invest in clean energy to boost business and security
Policy

The UK should invest in clean energy to boost business and security

The UK government must be careful not to forget the low carbon economy, which is already generating growth and opportunities, writes We Mean Business CEO María Mendiluce

María Mendiluce, We Mean Business coalition.
clock 28 March 2025 • 4 min read