Environment Agency facing risk of legal action over tyre waste exports

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Fighting Dirty
Image:

Credit: Fighting Dirty

Campaign group Fighting Dirty puts watchdog on notice of legal proceedings over alleged failure to adequately police exporting of used car tyres

The Environment Agency has today been accused of failing to tackle the huge environmental impact of exporting waste car tyres that end up in toxic dumps or burnt in polluting and poorly managed pyrolysis...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Heathrow fire shows just how vulnerable UK energy infrastructure is - we've simulated the major climate-related risks

'A real breakthrough': Volvo Trucks unveils electric HGV with 600 kilometre range

More on Waste

Environment Agency facing risk of legal action over tyre waste exports
Waste

Environment Agency facing risk of legal action over tyre waste exports

Campaign group Fighting Dirty puts watchdog on notice of legal proceedings over alleged failure to adequately police exporting of used car tyres

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 March 2025 • 3 min read
WRAP: Brits bin £4bn of fruit and veg every year
Waste

WRAP: Brits bin £4bn of fruit and veg every year

New WRAP study reveals how millions of tonnes of fruit and veg is being thrown away each year, despite over half of it still being edible

Amber Rolt
clock 19 March 2025 • 5 min read
Study: Plastic pollution on UK beaches rises by 10 per cent
Waste

Study: Plastic pollution on UK beaches rises by 10 per cent

Three quarters of a million pieces of plastic litter were collected by Marine Conservation Society volunteers in 2023, equating to two pieces of litter per every metre of beach

Amber Rolt
clock 19 March 2025 • 3 min read