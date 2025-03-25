Environment Agency facing risk of legal action over tyre waste exports

Campaign group Fighting Dirty puts watchdog on notice of legal proceedings over alleged failure to adequately police exporting of used car tyres
The Environment Agency has today been accused of failing to tackle the huge environmental impact of exporting waste car tyres that end up in toxic dumps or burnt in polluting and poorly managed pyrolysis...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.