Heathrow fire shows just how vulnerable UK energy infrastructure is - we've simulated the major climate-related risks

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

London's Heathrow Airport has been forced to close temporarily after a fire in a nearby electricity substation. More than 1,300 flights were suspended and thousands of passengers left stranded. Substations...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Risk

Heathrow fire shows just how vulnerable UK energy infrastructure is - we've simulated the major climate-related risks
Risk

Heathrow fire shows just how vulnerable UK energy infrastructure is - we've simulated the major climate-related risks

Hayley J. Fowler, Colin Manning, and Sean Wilkinson, Newcastle University - The Conversation
clock 25 March 2025 • 5 min read
Why water is critical for business resilience
Risk

Why water is critical for business resilience

Ahead of World Water Day, Ekhosuehi Iyahen, secretary general at the Insurance Development Forum, and Diageo's Michael Alexander share their reflections on a recent water resilience roundtable in London comprising businesses, financial services firms...

Ekhosuehi Iyahen, Insurance Development Forum, and Michael Alexander, Diageo
clock 21 March 2025 • 4 min read
AXA XL and Nature Positive to help firms value and manage nature-related risks
Risk

AXA XL and Nature Positive to help firms value and manage nature-related risks

New AXA XL and Nature Positive study explores nature-related risks across sectors including chemicals, construction materials, food, drink, and agriculture

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 March 2025 • 3 min read